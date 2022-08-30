NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, students at Jesuit High School did not go to class due to a potential threat. Classes were canceled out of “abundance of caution,” according to school officials.

School officials say that there was no immediate threat or danger on campus. School leaders said that they take all threats seriously. The threat is still under investigation and law enforcement is looking to identify the person who made it.

In a statement, school officials asked parents and caregivers to speak with their children about the seriousness of threats made against schools.

Here is the full statement:

“Prioritizing the safety of our students and faculty and out of an abundance of caution, Jesuit cancelled school today in response to a potential threat made against the campus. Though no immediate danger was posed to school or the school community this morning, all threats are investigated and taken seriously, and Jesuit is working with authorities to swiftly identify the source of this threat. We encourage families to speak candidly with their children about the seriousness of threats made against schools.“