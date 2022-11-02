NEW ORLEANS (WGNO ) — Chief Administrator Officer Gilbert Montano and John Linder is holding a press conference Wednesday (Nov. 2) to discuss package incentives to recruit new Police Officers and retain those on the force.

The conference will be a preview of the Civil Service Commission meeting to be held Thursday (Nov.3).

The approval of the incentive is vital to the city of New Orleans’ efforts to take consequential action toward addressing the challenges faced by public safety employees.

