NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— As crime rates continue to rise and public satisfaction with police is at a 13-year low, the City of New Orleans will host a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the revamp of a crime initiative.

While details on the press conference’s discussion were limited, an announcement from the New Orleans Police Department said Mayor LaToya Cantrell, NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson, and Louisiana State Police Col. Lamar Davis would discuss the launch of Golden Eagle II.

In May, the NOPD launched the return Operation Golden Eagle I, a plan to increase police presence for the summer months.

The plan, which started in the summer of 2021, included a strategy to bring in assistance from Louisiana State Police to have more officers on the streets.

The following September, Ferguson announced the plan resulted in at least four federal indictments, nearly 100 arrests, and at least 76 weapons seized.

