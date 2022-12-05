Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating the man wanted for stealing equipment out of City Park.

Investigations revealed, on Nov.12, 34-year-old Dustin Young reportedly stole equipment form the train barn. Officers say he has tried to sell the items.

Dustin Young is wanted by the NOPD on charges of illegal possession of stolen things.

Anyone with information as to Dustin Young’s whereabouts or any information about this incident is asked to call Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

