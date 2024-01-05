NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans tore down a blighted property that sat across from McDonogh 35 Senior High School.

City leaders said the property owner faced thousands of dollars in fines for violations. On Dec. 18, 2023, the property was deemed to be an imminent danger, which allowed the city to tear it down immediately.

Crews worked to demolish the site on Jan. 4 and 5. It was located at 4101 Encampment St. in the St. Bernard neighborhood.

“Today marks yet another win for the newly established Department of Code Enforcement, as well as the St. Bernard area. Sitting across from McDonogh 35 and on a major thoroughfare, this property has been a notable eyesore and nuisance for our students and the community as a whole,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

“The demolition of the Encampment property is important for multiple reasons. The most important: the result of years of neglect poses an immediate threat to children and to neighbors. In addition, its neglect has been disrespectful and disruptive to neighbors and those who visit the neighborhood, which includes those who have invested significantly in their homes and quality of life. Let us not forget the negative impact on students at the McDonogh 35 Senior High School across the street from this derelict property,” said District D Councilman Eugene Green.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts