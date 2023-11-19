NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans is cleaning up graffiti in neighborhoods one building at a time.

According to city officials, the Graffiti Abatement Program launched in August has removed 37 vandalism graffiti on 35 properties and has 44 graffiti removal orders pending.

Officials with the city say the total removed graffiti is 54,885 square feet.

Local business Safe Wash Solutions has been tasked with the removal.

“Since the program’s inception, we have made significant strides in beautifying our city, successfully removing over 50,000 square feet of graffiti from various locations,” said Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño. “Focusing our efforts to address some of the worst, most noticeable vandalism will aid both residential communities as well as commerce in these neighborhoods.”

The city also provided the following tips for those wishing to stop graffiti in their area:

Plant trees, shrubs or cacti to restrict access to walls

Use good lighting to deter people from popular graffiti sites

Encourage community groups to adopt a wall or area to keep clean

Install public art or murals

Use dark or graffiti-resistant paint coats on walls or fences

For more information, visit the City of New Orleans website.

