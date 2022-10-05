NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development has announced that it will host a community-based outreach event to provide financial assistance to eligible renters who are at risk of electric or water disconnection.

According to officials, the outreach event will be on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Thursday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until capacity is reached, at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center located at 5601 Read Blvd. Residents who have applied for rental assistance through the City of New Orleans but have not received utility assistance are encouraged to attend.

Those in attendance must provide the city with the utility account number to make delinquent payments on each account. Payments will be made directly to the utility provider. Residents are encouraged to complete the online application prior to the event.

Translators and legal assistants will be available onsite says, city officials. Along with that, city employees will be on-site to review documentation for past-due utility assistance applicants.

Applicants must provide the following:

A form of identification

Proof of address and/or current lease

Proof of current total household income

Documentation evidencing the past due utility bill

The City of New Orleans has provided more than $2.5 million in emergency utility assistance. Approximately 2,500 households have been assisted since 2020.

