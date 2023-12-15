NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans has named Clinton “Rick” Hathaway as the Director of the Department of Public Works.

According to the city, Hathaway will oversee five divisions that are responsible for maintaining about 1,547 miles of streets and 149 bridges in the city.

He graduated from the University of New Orleans in 1982 with a degree in Civil Engineering. Previously, he served as the Transportation Section Manager and Construction Program Manager for the national engineering consulting firm, HNTB. He also worked for the city from 1982 to 1994 in what was then called the Department of Streets.

“I am honored and excited to take on the role of Department of Public Works Director for the City of New Orleans. As a native of this city, with roots in the Lower Ninth Ward, and a professional background in civil engineering and construction management, I am dedicated to actively improving our public infrastructure. Embracing a hands-on approach, I am eager to collaborate with the community and our dedicated team to shape a more resilient and vibrant New Orleans for us all,” said Hathaway.

“Having served the residents of our city within this department previously, Mr. Hathaway is well-equipped with the level of commitment, dedication and experience necessary to build a better, cleaner, greener and brighter future for New Orleans. I am excited and hopeful that with Mr. Hathaway’s expertise, we will see bold action taken to repair our antiquated infrastructure, protect our people and strengthen the resiliency of our neighborhoods for generations to come,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

