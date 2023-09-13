NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans launched a new homeownership program for first responders aimed at bridging the affordability gap.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development held a meeting to introduce the City of New Orleans’ First Responders Homeownership Program on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

City officials said the Cantrell Administration is investing $1 million, using funds from the Neighborhood Housing Investment Fund, to help bridge the gap between rising home prices and the maximum amount a homebuyer can borrow for a first mortgage.

They said it is also designed to encourage retention of public safety employees.

City officials said the program will allow “OCD to provide down payment assistance in the form of an interest-free forgivable loan, or soft second, to eligible applicants. The soft second loan cannot exceed $35,000 for down payment assistance and/or closing costs.”

They said the loan amount offered to a homebuyer will depend on their household income, family size and need.

To qualify for the program, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Applicant must demonstrate continued employment as a first responder for at least three years.

Approved loans are subject to penalties and other claw-back provisions if the applicant leaves the profession within three years of purchase of the property.

Meet the income guidelines established for the program.

Must attend a HUD-approved housing counseling course.

Qualify for a first mortgage with a city-approved lender that will determine eligibility for the City’s forgivable second mortgage.

Agree to occupy the property (a single-family dwelling) as the principal residence for a minimum of 10 years.

The property must be located in Orleans Parish

The selected house must meet the minimum housing quality standards.

Maintain flood and homeowner’s insurance in the amount required by the mortgage lender and the homebuyer program.

The city also set the following income requirements to be eligible for the program, noting that the maximum income requirement is 140% of the Area Median Income:

$80,360, one-person household

$91,840, two-person household

$103,320, three-person household

$114,800, four-person household

$124,040, five-person household

$133,280, six-person household

$142,380, seven-person household

$151,620, eight-person household

