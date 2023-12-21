NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans announced that it will be demolishing an abandoned pharmacy in Mid-City that’s been a hub for illegal activity.

According to the city, the former D&H Drug Store at 2630 Martin Luther King Blvd. has been a site for drug distribution, drug use, sheltering and prostitution.

“Blighted properties in our communities are a public health concern. Residents who live near substandard infrastructure are exposed to chemicals and vermin that can impact their lung, cognitive and behavioral health. Across our city, properties with infrastructure issues lower the social capital of the communities we know and love. With the removal of this property, we can introduce affordable housing that is safe for residents,” said Councilmember Lesli Harris.

“Today’s demolition is a testament to the work that we are doing to improve our residents’ quality of life and is a steppingstone and a catalyst to bring more economic development opportunities to our city that will stimulate growth and prosperity,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

(Courtesy: City of New Orleans)

(Courtesy: City of New Orleans)

The city reported that it’s demolished 148 properties as of Dec. 19.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts