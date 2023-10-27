NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans has been awarded over three million dollars in funding for a new materials recovery facility, on Friday, Oct. 27.

Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. joined Environmental Protection Agency Regional Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance to celebrate the $3,982,000 in funding.

The funding was provided by Environmental Protection Agency’s Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling Grant Program.

According to officials, the funding will expand current residential curbside recycling and develop a 10-year solid waste master plan.

“I’m committed to environmental sustainability, and this grant funding is a significant milestone in New Orleans’ journey towards a greener and more environmentally responsible future,” said Carter.

Carter voted for and helped craft the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which made way for the grant.

