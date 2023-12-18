NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans’ Department of Sanitation is reminding residents of the updated trash collection schedule ahead of the Christmas holiday.

City officials said all curbside garbage and recycling materials will not be collected by the city on Monday, Dec. 25, from areas outside of the French Quarter and the Downtown Development District.

For the rest of that week, trash collection will run on a “day behind schedule,” meaning if your trash is normally collected on Monday, it will be collected on Tuesday, and so on.

(Courtesy: City of New Orleans)

