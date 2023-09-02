NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With Labor Day approaching, the City of New Orleans announced that four New Orleans Recreation Development Commission pools will be open on Monday, Sept. 4, for the holiday.

City officials said this will be the first time NORD will open any facilities for the Labor Day holiday.

With current modified hours and Labor Day falling on a Monday, city officials said there is more of a need to offer additional opportunities for residents to cool off and “enjoy aquatics recreation.”

The following NORD pools will be open on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for open and family swim only:

Federal City outdoor pool at 2200 Constitution St.

Gert Town indoor pool at 3411 Broadway St.

Sanchez indoor pool at 1616 Fats Domino Ave.

Joe W. Brown indoor pool at 5601 Read Blvd.

City officials said other aquatics and recreation facilities will be closed for the holiday, and normal operations will pick back up on Tuesday, Sept. 5.