NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With Labor Day approaching, the City of New Orleans announced that four New Orleans Recreation Development Commission pools will be open on Monday, Sept. 4, for the holiday.
City officials said this will be the first time NORD will open any facilities for the Labor Day holiday.
With current modified hours and Labor Day falling on a Monday, city officials said there is more of a need to offer additional opportunities for residents to cool off and “enjoy aquatics recreation.”
The following NORD pools will be open on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for open and family swim only:
- Federal City outdoor pool at 2200 Constitution St.
- Gert Town indoor pool at 3411 Broadway St.
- Sanchez indoor pool at 1616 Fats Domino Ave.
- Joe W. Brown indoor pool at 5601 Read Blvd.
City officials said other aquatics and recreation facilities will be closed for the holiday, and normal operations will pick back up on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts:
- Alligator Festival to return to Luling for 2023
- Fire at Magazine Street Airbnb leaves nine displaced, relocated
- This Latino immigrant CEO is working to serve his community — here’s how
- City of New Orleans announces select NORD pools open for Labor Day holiday
- Five under-the-radar races to watch this year