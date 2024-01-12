NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans is activating its freeze plan on Friday, Jan. 12, for below freezing temperatures starting Monday, Jan. 15.

City officials said the National Weather Service predicts several days of freezing temperatures next week, with hard freezes possible on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

According to the city, “residents should be prepared to take action to protect the ‘Four Ps’ — people, pets, pipes and plants.”

The New Orleans Fire Department reminds residents to practice safety when using portable heaters. New Orleans Emergency Medical Services will closely monitor road conditions.

Entergy New Orleans leaders said that they will temporarily suspend service disconnections from Jan. 16 through 18.

City officials said an “overnight warming center” equipped with an emergency generator will be open from Monday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. until Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9 a.m. for unhoused individuals at the Rosenwald Recreation Center Annex Building.

Those needing transportation to the shelter can call 311. For non-emergency law enforcement calls, individuals can call (504)-821-2222.

