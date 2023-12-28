NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As temperatures continue to drop, officials with the City of New Orleans announced the activation of the city’s overnight freeze plan.

Predictions made by the National Weather Service officials say the “feel like” temperatures are expected to be slightly below freezing during the overnight hours. The prediction is in the range of the freeze plan activation threshold of below 35 degrees Fahrenheit including the windchill.

Officials with the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are coordinating with the NWS to update the residents on the likelihood of local impacts as temperatures drop.

While there are no watches or warnings in place and officials say they do not expect a hard freeze, residents are encouraged to take the necessary precautions when it comes to people, plants, and pets.

As a part of the plan, shelters will be opened for the unhoused community. Anyone seeking shelter can call the non-emergency line at 3-1-1.

The following shelters will be open and free to enter:

Ozanam Inn, 2239 Poydras Street, starting at 4 p.m.

New Orleans Mission, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, starting at 4 p.m.

The Salvation Army, 4526 South Claiborne Avenue., starting at 4 p.m.

Low Barrier Shelter, 1530 Gravier Street, starting at 6 p.m.

Tips to stay warm include:

Stay inside in heat during extreme cold

If you go outside, wear layers, a hat and gloves, and carry a cell phone

Check on neighbors, children, the elderly, and the chronically ill to make sure they are okay

Bring pets inside

To stay safe during the winter temperatures:

Never leave space heaters unattended

Never use a stove or an oven to heat your home

Check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to be sure they are working

Have a fire extinguisher and know how to use it

The plan will be active from Thursday, Dec. 28 to Friday, Dec. 29.

Latest Posts