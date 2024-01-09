NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans is activating its freeze plan on Tuesday, Jan. 9, for expected cold temperatures in the area.

City officials said the National Weather Service is predicting at or below-freezing “feels like” temperatures.

A hard freeze is not expected, and the freeze plan will end Wednesday, Jan. 10.

According to the city, “residents should be prepared to protect people, pets and plants from the cold.”

City officials said homeless individuals seeking shelter during the cold weather can visit the following locations:

Ozanam Inn at 2239 Poydras St., starting at 4 p.m.

New Orleans Mission at 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., starting at 4 p.m.

The Salvation Army at 4526 S. Claiborne Ave., starting at 4 p.m.

Low Barrier Shelter at 1530 Gravier St., starting at 6 p.m.

Those needing shelter can call 311 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and (504)-821-2222 after 5 p.m.

City officials also provided the following tips for staying warm and safely preparing your home for cold weather:

Stay inside in heat during extreme cold.

Wear layers, a hat and gloves outside.

Carry a cell phone.

Check on neighbors, children, older adults and those who are chronically ill.

Bring pets inside.

Don’t leave a heater unattended.

Don’t use a stove to heat your home.

Check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Have a fire extinguisher and know how to use it.

Residents can find more information through NOLA Ready.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts