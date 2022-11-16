NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Wednesday (Nov. 16th) Mayor Cantrell joined city official Councilmember Eugene Green, Department of Public Works (DPW), Acting Director Sarah Porteous and Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) and Interim General Superintendent Ron Spooner for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of railroad rehabilitation project Lake Vista Group B.

The 8-block, $4.5 million FEMA-funded neutral ground project near Spanish Fort Boulevard serves as a step forward in rebuilding roads in the city of New Orleans. The project is the 3rd installment after Lake Terrance & the Oaks and Filmore neighborhood of completed roadways across the city.

The project tackled:

repaving the asphalt roadway from curb-to-curb

patching the roadway with asphalt

repairing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons

installing ADA-compliant curb ramps at intersections

replacing/repairing damaged underground water, sewer and/or drainage lines

Within the next year, construction is scheduled to begin on more than $1 billion in additional JIRR projects.

“Despite the challenges we face, today is an example of another critical win for our City,” said Mayor Cantrell. “Investing in infrastructure to create a more resilient and sustainable city remains a priority not only for my administration, but also for our residents, businesses and visitors. Coordinating these investments in our neighborhoods does not come without its challenges. However, this work and investment is necessary, and we thank the residents for their patience and vigilance as we continue progressing through roadwork projects across the City.” ”

