NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday, August 15, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, City officials, and small business owners broke ground on the $5.5 million roadwork project in Central city. The roadwork project will stretch from South Claiborne Avenue to St. Charles Avenue.

“This project is a long time coming, and I know that our residents, as well as business owners in this community, are excited about the improvements,” said Mayor Cantrell. “Without a doubt, I know that this transformation will positively impact our community here in Central City and our businesses that we all depend upon. We also need to ensure that we invest and help them to be the best that they can be for the City of New Orleans.”

Some improvements that will be made include the installment of protected bike lanes, portions of the roadways and sidewalks being replaced with new smooth concrete, and ADA-compliant curb ramps and high-visibility crosswalks to be installed. According to the City of New Orleans, the project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023.

City officials say that since May 2018, the City of New Orleans has completed 134 projects worth $425 million; there are 56 projects under construction with an estimated total value of $604 million.