NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans City Council is blocking the creation of new short-term rentals at the former Brown’s Dairy in Central City.

Developers originally said they were going to build affordable housing but then the plan changed to building short-term rentals. The council voted to put a stop to that by amending the city’s comprehensive ordinance.

Council members say it is a necessary step to make sure people who live in the city can afford housing.

