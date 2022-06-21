NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On June 23, the New Orleans City Council will consider a resolution by Vice President JP Morrell to honor the 32 victims of the Up Stairs Lounge arson attack on June 24, 1973.

The resolution will be considered during the week’s regular meeting at 10 a.m. at the Council Chambers.

The lounge was once located at the intersection of Iberville and Chartres at the edge of the French Quarter. The Up Stairs Lounge had served as a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community in New Orleans at a time when queer individuals were not accepted in society.

In a press release city officials said the following:

“As the city continues to celebrate Pride Month, this resolution recognizes both the innocent lives that were lost and how far New Orleans has come as a place where individuals of all gender identities and sexual orientations can feel safe, accepted, and welcome.“