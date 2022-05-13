NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the City of New Orleans announced Thursday, the completion of a roadway improvement project that began in January 2021.

The reconstruction project happened in the New Orleans East area on Old Spanish Trail, running from the 11000 through the 11400 street blocks. Workers repaired sidewalks and curbs bringing them up to the standard set by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Mayor Cantrell released a statement expressing her excitement on the project’s completion:

“As we celebrate the completion of another critical infrastructure project, this announcement signifies our continued efforts to prioritize roadway repairs coupled with necessary sewerage, water line and drainage improvements. My administration will continue to invest in our communities by leveraging City bonds, voted on by the residents, with funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through their National Disaster Resiliency Competition Grant.”

The $2 million dollar project also included the replacement and restoration of sewerage, water and drainage lines.

“We are proud to announce the completion of the Old Spanish Trail project, a more than 500K investment by the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans, that focuses on infrastructure resiliency and reliability,” said Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans Executive Director Ghassan Korban. “We applaud this administration for prioritizing this historical and culturally significant neighborhood and we are honored to serve alongside Mayor Cantrell and the Department of Public Works as they lead New Orleans into brighter days.”