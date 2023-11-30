NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A play center with learning opportunities for young children will open at a library in the New Orleans East area in December.

Representatives with the nonprofit TrainingGrounds said its second We PLAY Center will open at the East New Orleans Regional Library on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

“The We PLAY Center is a free, safe neighborhood learning space focused on PLAY. It supports parents and caregivers in creating nurturing bonds and fostering healthy brain development, language, and social and emotional skills while playing with their infants and toddlers. Very few places in New Orleans East provide free learning opportunities for children from birth to age three, and the We PLAY Center aims to fill that void,” said nonprofit representatives.

“When partnering with organizations that are focused on early childhood learning, we are able to increase access to quality programs, services, and resources that support the early literacy practices and the development of pre-reading skills. We understand the importance of play and providing engaging and educational environments for parents and children to learn together. We cannot wait to see how positively this partnership impacts our city’s children,” said Christine McCourtney, who is the head of early childhood literacy with the New Orleans Public Library.

Nonprofit representatives said the center will have developmentally appropriate toys and play stations, along with a team of parenting educators.

The other play center is located in the Tremé area. The new location’s address will be 5641 Read Blvd.

