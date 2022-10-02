FILE PHOTO: A New Orleans Police Department patrol unit is seen behind a strip of crime tape.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) New Orleans police began investigating a shooting that left a child injured on Sunday (Oct. 2) afternoon.

According to the NOPD, police responded to the intersection of South Claiborne Ave. and General Taylor St. around 4 p.m. Early details indicated a child had been shot, but details regarding how the shooting happened were unclear.

Police say the boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment and has been listed in stable condition. The child’s age was not disclosed.

The investigation has been turned over to NOPD’s Child Abuse unit to determine the moments leading up to the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the NOPD at 504-821-2222 or 504-822-1111.