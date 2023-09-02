NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services report that a child was attacked by an alligator at Lincoln Beach on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

NOEMS officials said a child was transported to Children’s Hospital after a report of an alligator attack.

On Friday, Sept. 1, officials with the City of New Orleans issued a reminder to residents about the “dangers of Lincoln Beach.”

In the reminder, city officials state that while the city is working to redevelop Lincoln Beach, it is currently unsafe, and residents are advised to avoid the area.

“While the City is actively working to redevelop the site for all residents to enjoy, there are a number of safety improvements required before it can be reopened to the public. Until we know how we can safely re-introduce Lincoln Beach to New Orleanians, we need residents to steer clear,” the reminder reads.