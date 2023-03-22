NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Four Department of Transportation and Development employees are hospitalized after being exposed to chemicals after the drum containing them was damaged.

Just after 8:10 a.m. Wednesday (March 22), the New Orleans Fire Department was called to a Level 1 hazardous material incident under the Woodland Hwy in Algiers.

NOFD reports DOTD workers were in the area removing plastic drums of muriatic acid that had been dumped illegally in the area. When units arrived, they located a drum that had been ruptured by the workers, along with four individuals who were overcome by the vapors.

All workers were taken to West Jefferson Hospital by their supervisor for observation. They have since been sent home under direction to rest for the next 24 hours.

NOFD reports about 32.5 percent of the 30-gallon drum containing muriatic acid leaked out. A 100 perimeter was set up and the NOFD Haz-Mat unit along with one Engine Company will remain at the location as this is an active scene.

