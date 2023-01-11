NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man recently accused of several vehicle burglaries in the CBD and Warehouse District is now wanted for property damage, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Detectives continues their search for 22-year-old Travis Jordan, originally wanted for a Dec. 15 incident at the corner of Lafayette Street and South Peters, where multiple vehicle were burglarized.

Additional charges of simple criminal damage to property and simple burglary were added after a separate incident two days prior (Dec. 13). There is an acitve warrant out for his arrest.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Travis Jordan is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080, or to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

