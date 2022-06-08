NEW ORLEANS(WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Central City shooting that left a man hospitalized late Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a call came in just after 5:30 reporting gunfire in the 2800 block of Josephine Street.

When NOPD arrived, officers said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by EMS where he later died.

The case has been classified as a homicide.

No further details are available at this time. Anyone with information can call Sixth District officers at (504) 658-6060.