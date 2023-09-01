NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Residents in the Central City are celebrating the completion of a new roadwork project on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The $10.8 million project spans over 15-blocks on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard.

The project tackled:

Repaving the asphalt roadway from curb-to-curb

Repairing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons

Installing ADA-compliant curb ramps at intersections

Replacing/repairing damaged underground water, sewer and/or drainage lines

“We’ve got a lot of work left to do, but we have come a long way,” said Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Infrastructure Joseph Threat. “The ribbon cuttings on these projects give me a sense of accomplishment. Our workers have been coming out here in the heat every day to ensure the job gets done. We’re working very hard to make sure that every resident of the City of New Orleans gets the streets and rights-of-way improvements that they truly deserve through this federal funding. When this FEMA-funded project is finished, we will have completed 10,000 blocks across the city.”

The FEMA-funded project is part of the city’s Joint Infrastructure Recovery Response Program in partnership with SWBNO.

To date there have been 39 roadwork projects completed, worth an estimated value of $125 million. There currently 56 roadwork projects planned with an estimated value of $310 million.

