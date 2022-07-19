NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday morning, the New Orleans Fire Department was called to the scene of a fire in Central City. According to NOFD, the call came in around 2:20 a.m. reporting that a house was on fire at 1735 First Street.

Firefighters responded to the scene shortly after the call and found an empty home engulfed in flames. NOFD says that the flames extended to nearby homes in the area. Due to the size of the flames, firefighters called a second and a third alarm to the scene for extra help.

The fire was extinguished before 4:30 a.m. with the help of twenty-four fire trucks and 69 firefighters. NOFD reported that both homes received significant damage from the flames. Although there was damage to the buildings, no injuries were reported.

Reports show that the landlord reached out to the residents living in the building and said that no one was inside the homes at the time of the fire. There is no word on what caused the fire. The incident is still under investigation.