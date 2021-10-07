Celebration in the Oaks 2021 schedule

Celebration in the Oaks presented by Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust in New Orleans City Park, the Park’s largest fundraiser, has fascinated guests for years as one of the most spectacular holiday lights festivals in the country. Due to the pandemic, City Park shifted the beloved holiday event in 2020 to a drive-thru experience, which attracted more than 185,000 visitors. This year, the highly successful Celebration in the Oaks Driving Tour will return, in addition to an expanded experience in the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park and the Botanical Garden.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans City Park announced the Celebration in the Oaks Driving Tour will return this holiday season.

Starting November 25 through January 2, festivities at City Park will return.

“Our community has been through a lot in the past 19 months and making cherished memories with loved ones is deeply valued,” “It is truly an honor that Celebration in the Oaks continues to serve such a beloved role in our holiday season and we’re proud to deliver a stellar event this year for our guests.” Cara Lambright, CEO of City Park

New Orleans Celebrates Celebration in the Oaks 2021

Fan-favorite exhibits include the pirate ship, dinosaurs, aquatic animals, horse-drawn carriage, the unicorn, the famous St. Louis Cathedral and French Quarter scenes, falling icicles, candy canes, and more.

City Park’s annual operating budget is largely reliant on self-generated activities, and Celebration in the Oaks plays a key role in funding the Park’s continued maintenance and beauty each year.

On Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, Hurricane Ida left its mark on City Park. While the oldest ancient Live Oak tree grove survived the storm, other significant trees, buildings, and key Park infrastructure sustained more than $2 million in damage. The public’s support and attendance at Celebration in the Oaks will support City Park’s recovery and success following Hurricane Ida.

Festivities in the Park this year include:

The return of the drive-thru experience

All-access passes to Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, featuring unlimited rides on 18 attractions

The festive outdoor bar in the Botanical Garden, where you can share a holiday delight under the twinkling lights

A new festive train experience with on-board entertainment

A newly added “snow” area

Mister Bingle and Train Garden in the New Orleans Botanical Garden

Tree of poinsettias in the Conservatory in the New Orleans Botanical Garden

A 2021 commemorative ornament ($10.00 ea.)

Other holiday cheer-filled activities, including marshmallow roasting, hot chocolate, photo opportunities, dancing light shows in the Carousel Gardens

For more event details or to purchase Celebration in the Oaks tickets, visit CelebrationInTheOaks.com.

WHEN: Nov. 25, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022, *Closed Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve; Open Christmas night

Sunday – Thursday: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Friday – Saturday: 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm

WHERE: Driving Tour Entrance Address:

2 Friederichs Ave. New Orleans 70124 (Enter off Wisner Blvd.)

Carousel Gardens Experience Address:

7 Victory Ave., New Orleans 70124 (Enter through Lelong Dr. to Victory Ave.)

TICKET INFO: A limited number of tickets will be sold per day and time slot. Guests are encouraged to purchase their desired day and time, as slots are anticipated to sell out. Tickets are only valid for the day and time slot purchased. ALL TICKETS MUST BE PURCHASED ONLINE IN ADVANCE AT CelebrationInTheOaks.com.

COST: Prices are based upon vehicle size

Sedans/SUVs: $39.99 (limit 8 guests per vehicle)

Limos: $150 (limit 15 guests per vehicle)

Sprinter Vans: $225 (limit 20 guests per vehicle)

Friends of City Park members: Receive one free driving tour admission valid anytime from Nov. 25, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022 (closed December 24 and December 31)

Bike Nights: $5 per person. Bike Nights are on Mondays from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm with the last admission at 5:45 p.m. For the safety of our guests, the roadways must be cleared prior to vehicular access.

Carousel Gardens Experience with Driving Tour: vehicle price + $25 per person

Carousel Gardens Experience Only: $35 per person

Children 3 years old and under do not need an Add-On ticket to participate with a paying adult.

Bike Nights and the Carousel Gardens Experience only will go on sale on November 1.