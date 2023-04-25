NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two people caught on security camera reportedly burglarizing a vehicle in the St. Bernard area are wanted by the New Orleans Police Department.

On Tuesday (April 18), officers responded to the call of a vehicle burglary in the 1500 block of Milton Street just after 10:40 p.m. Security cameras in the area captured the incident.

In the video, two male subjects are seen walking down the street, pulling on the vehicle’s door handle. After a vehicle drives by, one of the subjects is seen going back and entering the passenger side of the vehicle while the other acts as a lookout.

The NOPD was not able to provide a formal description of the wanted subjects.

Anyone with information about these subjects or this incident is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

