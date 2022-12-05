Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the person caught on camera burglarizing an Algiers business.

The NOPD says on the morning of Thursday (Dec. 1), a man was caught on camera behind the counter of a business in the 3100 block of General Meyer Avenue, with a ski mask on taking money from the cash register.

The person reportedly left with an unknown amount of money. No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

