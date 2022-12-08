NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for information regarding a string of vehicle burglaries during the Pelicans game Wednesday (Dec. 8) in the Central Business District.

According to the NOPD, 13 cars in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Lafayette Street were left with broken windows and possessions stolen.

One man said he will not be driving his truck in the city again because of how stressful the situation was.

Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation is urged to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010. Those wishing to submit information anonymously can call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

