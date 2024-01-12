NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Poydras Street proved to be a car killer after a car took a nosedive into a large hole on Thursday, Jan. 11.

The crash happened at the corner of South Liberty and Poydras streets.

The New Orleans Fire Department had to remove the car from the hole. Luckily, no one was injured.

NOFD leaders said it’s part of the road construction that’s happening nearby. Cones and tape are set up around the area.

There’s no word yet on when this hole will be patched up.

