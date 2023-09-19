NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is on a flight to France to renew the City of New Orleans’ sister city agreement with Orléans.

From Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, Cantrell will meet with Mayor Serge Grouard along with other sister cities’ Mayors to share dialogue on each city’s climate adaptation efforts.

By re-signing the sister city agreement, it will strengthen the city’s partnership.

“Our history and culture are greatly intertwined with the French, tracing back to our city’s founding in 1718. These deep-rooted ties are alive and well today, as evidenced by the display of our architectural heritage, cuisine, prevalence of the French language, and even His Excellency Emmanuel Macron’s visit to New Orleans in December 2022, which signified the first time a French President visited our city in nearly 50 years,” said Cantrell.

From Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, Cantrell will head to Paris, where she was invited by the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo for the first annual Paris New Orleans Jazz Festival, which is said to be a cultural exchange of New Orleans’ music and cuisine.

Also on Cantrell’s agenda is a meeting with the Secretary-General of the International Organization of la Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo to discuss ways to expand the use of the French language throughout New Orleans.

