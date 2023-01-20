NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans has selected an association to lead the search for the next Superintendent Chief for the New Orleans Police Department.

The announcement came Friday afternoon, that the International Association of Police will begin the 17-week national search. The news comes just a month after NOPD’s Capt. Michelle Woodfork was named Interim Superintendent Chief following the resignation of Chief Shaun Ferguson.

“After much engagement with the NOPD, New Orleans City Council, business and community leaders, and other esteemed stakeholders, I am proud to take this next step alongside Council President J.P. Morrell in identifying the IACP to lead the executive search for our next NOPD Superintendent,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Cantrell expresses her welcome for the partnership describing the IACP” as the world’s largest and most influential professional”, stating they will have a great influence in making a sound decision in picking a new leader.

“In this time of crisis, we are all committed to a transparent search of all potential candidates, national and local, to lead the New Orleans Police Department. We look forward to participating in this process with the Mayor and all community stakeholders as it moves forward,” said Council President J.P. Morrell.

The IACP is providing the city with the core elements for the search criteria including:

Job nad Candidate Profile

Marketing and Recruitment

Screening and Evaluation

Assessment Center

Post Hire Support

In addition to the partnership, the IACP will engage in many ways to gather information and feedback to make the best decision when choosing a chief and creating a plan for the City of New Orleans. The process includes:

Stakeholder interviews

Community meetings

Job Analysis

evaluation of the policing environment

The IACP will conduct surveys to select the most qualified. Once completed further information will be gathered on each candidate and then background checks will commence. Profiles will be built and an overall score will be given.

The search is set to start in February and run for the next 15-17 weeks.

