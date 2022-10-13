NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor Cantrell’s Mardi Gras Advisory Council announced Thursday that 2023 parade routes will remain the same as last Carnival season.

Last Mardi Gras the routes were shortened on a count of the lack of officers in the New Orleans Police Department and the same reason will stand for the 2023 season.

WGNO crews spoke with the Mardi Gras Krewe of Endymion about the announcement and they say there will be no stopping at the Superdome next year, due to it being under construction.

