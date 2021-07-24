CAC announces White Linen after party

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Contemporary Arts Center, New Orleans announced the return of ‘White Linen After Dark,’ the official White Linen Night after-party.

The after-party will be Saturday, August 7, from 9 p.m. to midnight.

DJ RQ Away will be featured, along with drink specials, food trucks, a CAC VIP Membership Lounge, and more.

The Linen After Dark party is free with RSVP due to its limited capacity.

Special VIP Membership Lounge tickets are available in advance and include VIP lounge access, a CAC annual membership, and complimentary beverages. 

