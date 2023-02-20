Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the man they say is responsible for a business burglary in the Freret area Friday morning.

On Feb. 17, just after 5:35 a.m. surveillance cameras captured a black Lexus sedan pull up to a business in the 4900 block of Freret Street. An unidentified man then got out and went to the back door of the business and pried it open.

Photo:New Orleans Police Department

The NOPD says the man went inside and stole several packs of cigarettes and cigars. No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident and the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to contact the Second District at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.