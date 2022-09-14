NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a kidnapping after a student told detectives he was grabbed after getting off a school bus on Tuesday (Sept. 13) morning.

According to the NOPD’s Major Offense Log, the victim, who was only described as a ‘juvenile male’ was getting off the bus at the Franklin Avenue and North Rocheblave Avenue stop in St. Roch shortly after 9 a.m. The name of the child’s school was not released.

The victim told police was then grabbed, forced into a van, and rendered unconscious. He woke up an hour later in the St. Claude neighborhood near North Villere & Louisa streets — about 1 1/2 miles from where he was abducted.

The student says he went to a relative’s home nearby and called his parents.

Details on a suspect and possible motive were unavailable. WGNO has reached out to the NOPD for more information regarding the incident.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.