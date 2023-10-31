NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –– The City’s Office of Information Technology and Innovation partnered with ConnectLA to launch the Slow Internet Challenge to encourage residents to share data about their internet speeds to help gather crucial information that could lead to improved internet infrastructure.

Here’s how you can participate:

1. Prepare for the Speed Tests:

– You will need to conduct speed tests on three different days.

– Note down the time and date of each test.

2. Conducting the Speed Tests:

– Visit the Speed Test website.

– Click on the circle labeled ‘GO’ to start the test, which will last for about 1 or 2 minutes.

– Capture a screenshot or photo of the results.

3. Documenting Your Internet Bill:

– Take a photo or scan your most recent internet service bill.

4. Submitting Your Data:

– Once you have collected three days of speed test data and have your internet bill image, visit the challenges website to access the submission form.

– Complete the form with the required information and upload your screenshots and bill image.

The Slow Internet Challenge will help identify internet connectivity issues in New Orleans and secure federal funding to improve the city’s digital infrastructure.

The deadline to submit for this challenge is Nov. 1. In order to get the three days of screenshots, you will need to start by Oct.30.

