NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans City Hall is all clear after a bomb scare Tuesday evening, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers say at around 7 p.m. an unidentified person left a briefcase in front of the building and walked away. A security guard took the case inside and everyone inside was evacuated out of precaution.

The Bomb Squad was activated and after evaluation, they discovered the case held no explosives, and an all-clear signal was given at 9 p.m. The NOPD and the squad remain on the scene as the investigation remains ongoing.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD will release more information as it develops.

