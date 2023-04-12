NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As Sewerage and Water Board crews continue efforts to repair a 118-year-old broken water main in Uptown New Orleans, the precautionary boil water for the area has been lifted for residents in the affected area.

The 30-inch water main is located at the corner of Audubon and Cohn Streets and according to records, was installed in 1905. S&WB crews have been working since the weekend of April 9 to repair the line and return water to the resident by way of temporary lines.

With confirmation from the Louisiana Department of Health, the city was able to lift the boil advisory but advises anyone who did not run their water supply for the duration of the order, to flush out their plumbing system by running the water for several minutes before use.

As part of the plan, additional temporary water valves will be installed to isolate the section that needs repairs. Wednesday morning, contractors reported water flow from the break was high enough that a bypass line is needed to safely install the second valve.

“Because of this additional work, the repair may extend into the week of April 17, depending on weather conditions. Once this full closure is achieved and the line is fully isolated, full repairs to the 30-inch water main can begin. A select few customers may remain on temporary water service until that time,” said officials with the Sewerage and Water Board.

Traffic signs have been posted to advise drivers to avoid the area if possible. In most recent days there has been significant flooding on Audubon Street. Some neighbors described it as ” a shallow swimming pool in their front yards” leaving them to have to park their cars further from their homes.

“SWBNO is committed to providing safe drinking water, and this precautionary boil water advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution to ensure the public’s safety. We thank the impacted residents and businesses for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” said S&WB.

