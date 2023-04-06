NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Volunteers wore blue Thursday, in a show of support for the New Orleans Police Department as they helped clean district precincts.

They call themselves the “Blue Crew” and their mission is to spruce up the workspaces of the local officers. Groups from Xavier University and Tulane University had, in one day, tackled the sixth district.

The group says the jobs they complete, ranging from painting to power washing, is the simplest way to say thank you.

“Any time that we can give our time willingly and voluntarily to come and be a part of a cleanup project here, you know that lets them know that the community is showing some unity with them. you know everybody’s not against police,” said Blue Crew Lee Anderson.

The sixth district is the crew’s second clean-up effort so far in 2023. They have plans to make repairs across four locations all thanks to corporate and philanthropic sponsors like Rouses, The Sheraton, and First Horizon Bank.

