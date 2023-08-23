NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana bikeshare program Blue Bikes is celebrating more than half a million rides since its re-launch in 2021.

Blue Bikes representatives said the program is run by a nonprofit Blue Krewe and has “become an integral part of the fabric of New Orleans, enabling residents and visitors to traverse the city on two wheels.”

They said the program was designed to promote accessibility, community engagement and environmental stewardship in the city of New Orleans.

According to Blue Bikes representatives, the program offers more than 850 pedal-assist e-bikes placed throughout the city to give residents access to an “affordable, healthy, and efficient way to move around New Orleans.”

They also said the program works with the city’s climate action goals.

Representatives for Blue Bikes said they hope to expand the program in the future and continue collaborating with the New Orleans community.

