NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Throughout the month of April, New Orleanians are encouraged to use bicycles as a primary mode of transportation to get to work and around the city instead of a vehicle.

The nonprofit organization, Bike Easy, held its yearly Bike to City Hall event in partnership with the City of New Orleans and Entergy on Tuesday (April 18) showcasing the progress made to make biking easy and safe for everyone.

The group began the initiative 12-years-ago and since its start, they have seen an increase in bicycle and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure with the installation of bike paths in the city. The event s part of the New Orleans’ Bike Easy April Challenge.

“We are thrilled to commemorate the 12th annual Bike to Work Day event. Since its inception in 2012, this event has continually grown each year,” said Deanna Rodriguez, president, and CEO of Entergy New Orleans. “Before Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans had approximately 11 miles of bicycle paths. Thanks to a partnership between Entergy, the City of New Orleans, Bike Easy, and the Louisiana Public Health Institute, we are proudly celebrating the achievement of more than 140 miles of installed bikeways, encouraging our community to enjoy a safe ride to work.”

The challenge is also a free competition to get more residents and maybe visitors on their bikes. Bike Easy is encouraging workplaces, community groups, and individuals to sign up and log their bike rides to earn points. Whoever has the most points, in the end, has a chance to win a prize.

And don’t forget to wear a helmet!

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.