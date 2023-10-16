NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Big Bass Fishing Rodeo and the family-friendly “Fishtival” are returning to New Orleans City Park for a 75th year in 2024.

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said anglers and fish enthusiasts should mark their calendars for a day of fishing and fun on March 23, 2024.

LDWF officials said the rodeo is “the oldest freshwater fishing rodeo in the nation and offers categories and activities for all ages and skill levels.”

The event will include a Big Bass Rodeo for adults, youth and teams; a Battle for the Bass Student Fishing competition for teams of student anglers; and a Boats on the Bayou competition where anglers in non-motorized boats or kayaks can try to land the largest bass in Bayou St. John.

In addition to the rodeo, attendees can attend the free “Fishtival,” which is set to include music, games, activities and educational exhibits.

LDWF officials said more than 500 anglers participated last year, and several schools competed for the Battle for the Bass trophy. During the Boats on the Bayou event, someone caught a “whopping” bass weighing 6.58 pounds.

For more information about the event, visit the City Park Conservancy website.

