A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the I-10 service road Sunday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, at about 2:20 a.m. a 31-year-old man driving a black four door Nissan Altima was heading east on the I-10 Service Road before Mayo Boulevard, when he struck a 46-year-old man riding a bicycle also heading east.

The 46-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS according to NOPD’s Fatality Section.

The crash is still under investigation with blood and alcohol tests pending.

The Orleans Parish Coroners office will release the name of the victim and the official cause of death, after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Fatality Investigator Alisha Henderson is in charge of the investigation. Citizens with information that can help solve crime are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP(7867).