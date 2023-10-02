NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A bicyclist is dead after a crash in the Seventh Ward overnight, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

According to officers, around 11:11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, they responded to the corner of North Claiborne Avenue and Touro Street where a man was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The man was taken to a local hospital by EMS, where he later died from his injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories