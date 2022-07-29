BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)— Police identified the victim found dead in an abandoned vehicle on Highland Road Thursday evening as a New Orleans woman.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as 20-year-old Terrian Benn of New Orleans on Friday afternoon. Police said Benn was found shot to death in a 2009 Toyota Corolla on Thursday at around 5 p.m.

According to BRPD, detectives are led to believe that Benn’s death may be connected to a 5 a.m. Thursday shooting on General Myers Avenue in New Orleans. WGNO reached out to NOPD regarding the shooting and was told detectives were in contact with Baton Rouge PD.

Baton Rouge detectives say a motive and suspect in the Highland Road shooting are currently unknown. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.